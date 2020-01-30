Citrix A/NZ leadership changes hands as Erin Butler returns to US

Riverbed's Keith Buckley has stepped in to fill the hole left by Citrix Australia and New Zealand area vice president Erin Butler as she exits the top role after less than 18 months.

Butler, who first moved to Australia in October 2018, will return to the US as Citrix’s customer success vice president for the Americas East region.

She originally replaced Les Williamson who also departed after 18 months in the top role.

Buckley steps into the role left open by Butler after three years as Riverbed’s VP for A/NZ, with South East Asia later added to his remit. Riverbed has not named Buckley's replacement.

Before joining Riverbed, Buckley led McAfee in A/NZ, and also held leadership and senior roles at Symantec and Dell during the preceding 15 years.

Credit: Citrix Keith Buckley (Citrix)

“I am thrilled to join Citrix at a time when traditional approaches to business productivity are being challenged and rewritten,” he said. “Citrix will remain at the forefront of conversations about better ways of working that meet the needs of both business leaders and employees.”

“I look forward to working with the Citrix team and meeting our partners and customers over the coming months, to understand how we can bring our extensive knowledge and experience to industries in Australia and New Zealand in 2020 and beyond.”

He will report to Colin Brookes, senior vice president of sales and service for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Brookes added that he was “confident in Keith’s leadership”, adding that the company wished Butler “all the best as she returns home to a new role with us”.