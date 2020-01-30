Salesforce partner sought to help fight M.bovis cow virus outbreak

Over 200 properties have been affected by the virus outbreak

The Ministry of Primary Industries is extending its use of Saleforce software-as-a-service (SaaS) software to help fight and contain the Mycoplasma bovis cow virus outbreak.

The ministry is seeking an accredited Salesforce supplier to scope requirements and develop a detailed design for the extended solution, dubbed "Tiaki Part Two", as well as to commence the build and plan for the implementation “go live”.



Thirty "active" properties are now under quarantine controls across New Zealand, according to an update on the battle to contain the virus published last week.

These controls restrict the movement of stock and equipment on and off farms to contain the disease.

"Active properties have yet to be depopulated, cleaned and have their restrictions lifted," the update said.



A further 196 properties have already been cleared of stock and equipment.

The Ministry deployed the first stage of its Tiaki M.bovis Salesforce project last August but now wants to extend its functionality.

Part one of the project delivered the initial system to support MPI's M.bovis programme, providing basic response information relating to farmers and properties.

Part two will extend that functionality by implementing interfaces with other systems to access information from one centralised repository.

A discovery and design phase will gather and document the high level requirements of the project and start capturing detailed requirements in "user story" format,

That phase will also create a solution architecture document to be evolved during the course of part two.

Options for delivering a build and implementation phase, including a recommended option for approval by the project board, including time and cost,

A Salesforce Development Partner will be required to work with the project team to identify time and cost to implement the requirements and work collaboratively with the project team on build and implementation.

This will result in the development of a business case to secure funding subject to approval by the Ministry's finance investment committee.

M.bovis is resistant to drugs and causes diseases including mastitis and arthritis in dairy cows, as well as pneumonia in calves, and other diseases.



