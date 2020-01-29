Menu
Commvault NZ boss eyes Australia in new regional role

Replaces Rob Malkin, who departed last year

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Commvault

Commvault’s New Zealand country manager Prasanna Gulasekharam is set to reach out across the Tasman in his new role as area vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand. 

Gulasekharam replaces former Commvault A/NZ vice president Rob Malkin, who departed in September last year, in his new role, which sees him responsible for driving sales execution excellence and expanding growth across the A/NZ region. 

The move comes after nearly five years at the helm of the backup and recovery vendor’s New Zealand operation, a tenure that has seen him achieve sales and service provider business growth in the local market since his appointment in 2015.

For Gulasekharam, the appointment comes at an important time for the vendor.

“I am excited to be given this opportunity to lead the A/NZ team at this pivotal moment in Commvault’s evolution,” Gulasekharam said. “We are establishing a new global vision based on the strong foundations of innovation, great products and the best customer support available in the market.  

“I know our offerings are the most respected in the market and am excited about the opportunity we have to be a pioneer in the next generation of data value delivery.

“I am privileged to be able to build from a very solid foundation in A/NZ, and together with my team and partners, have the right conversations with our customers to ensure protection, control, and accessibility of their data that will make them successful now and in the future,” he added.

Gulasekharam’s new role comes hot on the heels of VMware’s Callum Eade appointment as Commvault’s vice president in APJ and the naming of former Pure Storage director of partner and alliances in APJ Dino Soepono as its new channel lead for the region.

According to Commvault, the latest appointment represents an expansion of the foundation for the vendor’s business in A/NZ, while marking an evolution of Commvault’s go-to-market approach and strategic vision for innovation and growth locally and across the Asia Pacific region.

“A/NZ is a critical market for Commvault APJ, we are deepening our commitment there with a laser focus on innovation and customer experience,” said Eade.


