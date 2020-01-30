Menu
Global smartphone sales on the rebound in 2020

Sales are expected to grow in the mature Asia Pacific region, which includes Australia and New Zealand

Credit: Dreamstime

Global smartphone sales are expected to reach 1.57 billion units in 2020, new data shows.

According to Gartner, this growth represents a rise of three per cent year-over-year, following on from 2019’s decline slowdown of two per cent.

Annette Zimmermann, research vice president at Gartner, said 2020 is expected to be a rebound year for the smartphone market due to expanding 5G networks and customers holding out for price reductions are beginning to buy again.

Mobile phones with 5G connectivity are expected to total 221 million in 2020, accounting for 12 per cent of all mobile phone sales. By 2021, this is expected to more than double to 489 million units.

“The commercialisation of 5G phones will accelerate in 2020. 5G phones costing under $300 have been announced, so sales growth of 5G phones is expected to exceed that of 4G phones over twelve months,” said Zimmermann.

Regionally, a strong overall demand for 5G phones and anticipation for Apple’s first 5G smartphone is expected to strengthen demand for smartphones, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Greater China (which includes China, Taiwan and Hong Kong) regions.

In terms of expected growth in 2020, the Middle East and North Africa were on top at 5.9 per cent, followed by the mature Asia Pacific region (which includes Australia and New Zealand) at 5.7 per cent and then Greater China at 5.1 per cent.

Meanwhile Greater China is the top region for smartphone sales at an estimated 432.3 million units, followed by the emerging Asia Pacific region at 376.8 million smartphones and then North America at 155.3 million units.


