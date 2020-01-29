Menu
Ex-Workday boss David Hope to lead ForgeRock APJ

Will lead region from Singapore

Eleanor Dickinson
Credit: Photo by Joshua Ang on Unsplash

US identity management vendor ForgeRock has appointed a new head of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) in the form of former Workday regional lead David Hope.

Hope, who left Workday after almost three years in November, will hold the title of senior vice president for APJ, leading the region from Singapore. He will fill the role vacated by the-now Sophos MD John Donovan in March last year. 

“ForgeRock has an exciting customer base, and is uniquely positioned to serve the digital identity needs of the enterprise with its comprehensive platform that is cloud-ready, and its commitment to customer success is second to none,” Hope said. 

David Hope (Forgerock)Credit: Forgerock
David Hope (Forgerock)


Hope has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise IT leadership roles. Prior to his most recent role at Workday, he spent three years at Pitney Bowes Software as vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific. 

Before that, he was the general manager & regional marketing director at Infor Global Solutions for Asia-Pacific South.

The appointment comes more than six months after ForgeRock appointed James Ross as managing director for Australia and New Zealand.


