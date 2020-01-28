Oki Data names Tony Grima as new A/NZ MD

Replaces Alex Kawamura who has taken on a new role in Japan

Tony Grima (OKI Data Australia) Credit: OKI Data Australia

Print equipment vendor, Oki Data Australia has promoted Tony Grima to the role of A/NZ managing director, replacing Alex Kawamura.

Kawamura was appointed in the top job in 2017 and has now taken on a new role leading the product development and business division of the business printer and multifunction devices maker in Japan.

Grima joined Oki Data Australia in 2018 as its sales director and previously worked as the Australia general manager for Fuji Xerox Printers.

Grima will take on the new role on 29 January and will firstly focus on introducing the vendor’s new Oki Advantage Partner Program and online partner portal in A/NZ.

His responsibilities also include propelling the company’s sales, marketing, account management, services and partner channel strategy.

“The program focuses on providing the assistance and tools needed to become a successful OKI partner and continued nurturing to build a strong and successful working relationship,” Grima said.

We have just celebrated our 10-year anniversary in December last year, and I am looking forward to working with our talented team and partners as the managing director in 2020.”