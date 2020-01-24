TIMG kicks off 2020 with digital discovery drive

Jessica Smith (TIMG) Credit: Supplied

Freightways subsidiary TIMG (The Information Management Group) is targeting new digital services to drive growth in 2020, with e-discovery top of the list.

While the bulk of TIMG's business remains document-based - secure storage, destruction and so on - digital is growing faster.

Digital services include online backup to two local datacentres as well as recovery, digital information processing and document media and storage.

Along with newer services such as e-dicovery, the TIMG business is expected to outperform the group overall in revenue growth in 2020.

Freightways achieved 6 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the year to 30 June 2019. Information management generally recorded 6.9 per cent growth.

But in 2020, more is expected.

"The focus for 2020 is to on-board and maintain double digit revenue growth in this line of business," Freightways' annual report said of TIMG.

National sales manager Jessica Smith told Reseller News TIMG has six million boxes on shelves in its core business of information management and protection.

A fleet of trucks are on the road every day delivering and dropping off to four vaults storing data on backup media and delivering security through paper destruction.

But "times are changing" and business is going paperless, Smith said.

TIMG is now regarded as the largest Cloud Connect partner of global backup and data management software company Veeam in A/NZ, she said.

An NZ-based S3 service is also succeeding where customers are pushing data to public cloud but lack control.

These services are powered by TIMG's own private cloud based out of two Freightways datacentres.



In the traditional business, companies such Iron Mountain are the key competitors. In digitisation, it could be Fuji Xerox. But in core digital services, backup and disaster recovery, it is more likely to be Plan B, Comvault and cloud service providers.

TIMG doesn't have software solutions as such but builds customised solutions and workflows to process paper documents online, to extract certain information and to validate that on the customers' behalf.

While the backup solution is easy to understand, well established and growing strongly, an e-discovery system developed in the company's Australian division will be a focus for growth in 2020, Smith said.

Open Discover was designed in-house and developed at the request of an Australian customer who needed to filter through lots of data and use optical character recognition to make documents searchable for for litigation.

It has developed into a "very smart tool", Smith said, with a similar look and feel to Google.



It can uncover all versions of a document created and search through emails, pdfs ancient tapes and media and email attachments delivering results in seconds.

In addition to e-discovery, the system is proving to deliver value for organisations seeking GDPR compliance as well, Smith said.

It can deliver a full audit report if information removed from data and can help ensure it is removed from all platforms.



One pain-point that can be avoided is the indexing process, which search can effectively replace.

"It was originally designed for legal but has evolved to be used anyone with lots of information to interrogate," Smith said.

Overall, it is the Australian business that is outperforming, Smith said.

"Australia is very open to making fast changes and move to new technology."

While in NZ TIMG not necessarily perceived as an ICT services provider, the Australian business was leaning towards technical solutions from the start.

"There is less perception of legacy."