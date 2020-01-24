Menu
Kaspersky arms MSPs with new tools to streamline licensing management

Portal enables “pay-as-you-go” billing plans for monthly subscriptions

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Dreamstime

Kaspersky has rolled out a new self-service portal to help managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers streamline licence ordering, management and reporting.

Offering the channel a single platform to order and manage all Kaspersky subscriptions, the Licence Management Portal (LMP) also enables “pay-as-you-go” billing plans for monthly subscriptions.

The service is available through the Kaspersky United Partner Portal and allows partners to generate trial licences for products across both cloud and on-premises, in addition to the flexible management of nodes.

“MSPs are a strategic priority for Kaspersky and over the last year, the Kaspersky MSP channel has showed good growth,” said Dmitry Golubtsov, head of MSPs at Kaspersky. “The number of partners that registered and are already selling continues to increase.”

According to Golubtsov, the vendor’s year-on-year MSP revenue growth reached 60 per cent during 2019.

“The launch of the Kaspersky Licence Management Portal is the next step in our strategy to bolster our partner ecosystem and provide our partners with tools that help them offer more services based on Kaspersky products,” he added.

Through the dashboard, Golubtsov said partners can access customer reports including the status of all active subscriptions and information about real-time usage of licences.

Furthermore, the portal provides analytics functionally capable of allowing the channel to assess which product services are provided, the number of licenses sold and the number of changes impacting protected devices.


