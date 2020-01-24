Menu
PwC joins partner ecosystem of SAP-owned Qualtrics

Partnership builds on existing SAP alliance

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Dreamstime

PwC has joined the partner network of SAP-owned Qualtrics with the aim of standardising customer and employee experience programs on the vendor’s Experience Management (XM) platform.

Expanding on an existing alliance with SAP, the consultancy house will provide advisory services specific to customer loyalty and retention, employee productivity and time-to-market, backed up by advanced people analytics research.

“Building brand equity is no longer solely dependent on delivering products - it has become increasingly driven by the customer and employee experiences organisations provide their stakeholders,” said Matt Egol, principal of Digital Strategy and Innovation at PwC.

“Qualtrics is uniquely positioned to collaborate with PwC as the leading experience management platform capable of delivering value across customer and employee experiences that drive the bottom line. We look forward to expanding our relationship with SAP.”

The partnership will also act on experience data such as employee engagement and customer feedback, combined with operational data which includes employee attrition or customer lifetime value.

This data will be extracted from existing customer relationship management (CRM) systems and processes, including SAP C/4HANA, S/4HANA and SuccessFactors.

“Organisations need the right experts and technology to proactively manage, predict, and exceed customer and employee expectations,” added John Torrey, chief ecosystem officer at Qualtrics. “The combination of PwC’s renowned digital transformation practice and Qualtrics’ leadership in experience management will empower organisations to focus on delivering great experiences that ultimately impact a company’s business outcomes.

“As a result, organisations can holistically measure and take action on improving their customer and employee experience programmes to create a competitive advantage in their industries.”


