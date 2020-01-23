Menu
Internal Affairs splits from IRD, scopes enterprise software rollout

By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
DIA is rolling out its own ESS software rather than piggybacking on IRD's SAP implementation.

Credit: Photo 1804908 © Chrishowey - Dreamstime.com

The Department of Internal Affair (DIA) s is on the hunt for financial management and other enterprise software, ending a service arrangement to use IRD's SAP system.

DIA is seeking proposals from solution providers for a new enterprise support services (ESS) solution with a focus on financial management information systems (FMIS).

"Our initial contract is expected to be for the core finance modules currently provided by Inland Revenue," a tender explains.

"This new solution should also cover business processes for human resources, procurement, enterprise asset management and corporate functions (such as work health and safety, business continuity and emergency management)."

DIA expects to implement these other functions in later phases of its roll-out.

Currently, DIA's core financial management services are provided by IRD using its on-premise SAP R/3 implementation. However, this arrangement will end in June 2021.

As previously reported, IRD is now rolling out ESS functionalist using Oracle's Cloud Suite in a project costing at least $20.2 million, excluding payroll.

Implementation services re also being sought as part of DIA's tender, to be supplied by the software provider or separate service providers.

DIA is seeking to adopt a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) and aims to adopt standard business processes with minimal configuration and no customisation.

The solution should deliver a core "system of record" that provides at least 80 per cent coverage of the All of Government business processes within human resources, procurement and finance.

DIA now runs an array of applications internally, often uploading data to IRD's SAP using .csv flat files.

Current applications include Jaggaer Advantage Procure2Pay, Adaptive Insights,  Infinity RMS and PS Enterprise for payroll.


