New Zealand device shipments face slight decline

5G smartphones to lead global device shipment growth

Credit: Dreamstime

PC, tablet and mobile phone shipments are all expected to decline ever so slightly through to 2022 according to new data.

Figures from Gartner show shipments for the overall device market in New Zealand — traditional PCs (both desk-based and notebook), basic and utility and premium ultra mobiles and mobile phones — are predicted to drop to 2.31 million by 2022, down from 2.32 million in 2020.

The traditional PC market is expected to drop from 412,000 shipments in 2020 to 392,000 shipments in 2022, basic and utility ultra mobiles are forecast to decline from 371,000 to 368,000 and mobile phones are predicted to fall by 200,000 million to 1.30 million.

Premium ultra mobiles however are expected to see an increase of demand as shipments are expected to rise from 232,000 to 249,000.

Credit: Gartner

International figures are experiencing comparably similar figures save for mobile phone shipments, which expect to see a spike from 2020 to 2021 before dropping down again in 2022. 

In New Zealand shipments are expected to decline from 2020 to 2021 and then rise slightly in 2022, but will not reach this year's peak.

Credit: Gartner

Ranjit Atwal, research senior director at Gartner, said 2020 is expected to see a slight global market recovery, with mobile phone growth leading the way by the end of the year.

“Increased availability of 5G handsets will boost mobile phone replacements, which will lead global device shipments to return to growth in 2020,” Atwal said.

Gartner data estimates 5G phones will make up 12 per cent of all global mobile phone shipments in 2020, and is expected to reach 43 per cent by 2022.

“From 2020, Gartner expects an increase in 5G phone adoption as prices decrease, 5G service coverage increases and users have better experiences with 5G phones. The market will experience a further increase in 2023, when 5G handsets will account for over 50 per cent of the mobile phones shipped,” Atwal added.


