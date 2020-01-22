Menu
Pointnext and service providers key as HPE channel shines in Asia Pacific

Pointnext and service providers key as HPE channel shines in Asia Pacific

Partner and distributor excellence recognised across Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, alongside New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea

James Henderson
Scott Morris (HPE)

Scott Morris (HPE)

Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has honoured leading channel partners across Asia Pacific following 12 months of growth through Pointnext and service providers.

Excellence in the technology giant’s ecosystem was recognised across the markets of Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, alongside New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea.

Thailand led the way taking home three channel awards, with Bangkok-based INET recognised as Service Provider of the Year in Global Emerging Markets. Meanwhile, VST ECS and SIS Distribution received recognition for providing Best Distributor Coverage and Best Distributor Installed Base during 2019 respectively.

Innovation in Indonesia was also honoured, through Jakarta-based ViBiCloud as the Top GreenLake Service Provider and Berca Hardayaperkasa as Best Data Centre Care Reseller.

Revera of New Zealand was named as Service Provider of the Year, while Ingram Micro in Singapore claimed the honours in the Best Distributor category.

Rounding off the winners, Kinmax Technology and Tatung System Technologies (E-Tatung) of Taiwan were named as Best Reseller and Best GreenLake Reseller during the past 12 months respectively, with Dongduek C&C of South Korea honoured as Best Installed Reseller.

“The channel represent our strongest route-to-market and a powerful force in driving growth,” said Scott Morris, vice president of channels and ecosystem across Asia Pacific at HPE. “HPE is transforming and moving aggressively with new innovation and channel enablement initiatives and we believe the channel is the front foot in delivering industry leading innovation to the market.”

Speaking exclusively to Channel Asia, Morris said across the region, and globally, HPE continues to see “significant growth” through ecosystem partners across both Pointnext and service provider market segments.

“As we continue to evolve HPE GreenLake, our as-a-service consumption offering, our partner community is an important piece of our growth strategy,” he added.

“Our ecosystem partners are committed to leading customer interactions with outcome-based discussions, and to building solutions that integrate advisory and professional services that support customers’ digital transformation journey.”

The awards were delivered during a three-day forum held in Singapore, spanning spanning Pointnext and service provider routes to market.

Attendees included partners that work with Pointnext to "consult, sell and deliver" the vendor's branded services along with their own services, in addition to providers building private cloud services underpinned primarily by HPE hardware software and services.

HPE partner award winners across Asia Pacific during FY19:

Best Distributor FY19: Ingram Micro (Singapore)

Best Distributor Coverage: VST ECS (Thailand)

Best Distributor Installed Base: SIS Distribution (Thailand)

Best Reseller: Kinmax Technology (Taiwan)

Best Installed Base Reseller: Dongduek C&C (South Korea)

Best Data Centre Care Reseller: Berca Hardayaperkasa (Indonesia)

Best GreenLake Reseller: Tatung System Technologies (Taiwan)

Service Provider of the Year: Revera (New Zealand)

Service Provider of the Year in Global Emerging Markets: INET (Thailand)

Top GreenLake Service Provider: ViBiCloud (Indonesia)


Tags Hewlett Packard EnterpriseHPE

Show Comments
 