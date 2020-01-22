Menu
Tech Data bulks up unified comms with Lifesize

Tech Data bulks up unified comms with Lifesize

Will take its unified comms portfolio across A/NZ

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Wendy O’Keeffe (Tech Data)

Wendy O’Keeffe (Tech Data)

Credit: Christine Wong

Video conferencing vendor Lifesize has inked a distribution deal with Tech Data to take its portfolio across the A/NZ market. 

This is the first region where the two organisations are partnering to incorporate more video collaboration into unified communication solutions, recently appointed Lifesize vice president of Asia Pacific sales Rob Malkin said. 

Tech Data joins Aria Technologies and New Zealand specific, Atlas Gentech in the distribution line-up.

Additionally, Malkin said the partnership will supercharge the growth it has experienced in the region through its 'rooms-as-a-service' and other initiatives. 

Lifesize 'rooms-as-a-service' offers subscription plans based on a range of pre-configured and tailored bundled solutions involving hardware, cloud service and maintenance support into a single subscription.   

“When working with Tech Data, I’ve always been impressed by their ability to gain footholds and serve the A/NZ market via a cloud delivery model,” Malkin said. 

Tech Data will take on Lifesize’s products and services, which will also become available on the distributor’s e-commerce platform. 

"Lifesize is an ideal partner to outfit meeting spaces for the future of work, particularly for organisations in which video is central to their unified communications strategies,” Tech Data country general manager Wendy O’Keeffe said. 

“We look forward to rapidly scaling this relationship and providing our joint partners with maximum choice,” she added.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags lifesizetech data

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 