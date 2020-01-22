Menu
Veeam goes solo in NZ with Ingram Micro

Westcon-Comstor, Veeam's foundation distributor in NZ, has been dropped

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Veeam headquarters, Switzerland

Credit: Veeam

Backup and data management software vendor Veeam is shifting to a sole distributor in NZ, keeping Ingram Micro and dropping Westcon-Comstor.

Veeam head of channel A/NZ Janet Docherty said the company would "continue its ongoing work in the NZ market with key distribution partner Ingram Micro."

Reseller News understands the change became effective last week and channel partners have been notified.

"Alongside its distribution function, Ingram Micro will also support Veeam as an aggregator for its Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) business alongside Rhipe," Docherty said. 

Partners will also continue to have access to Veeam software in New Zealand through joint alliances, including Cisco and NetApp, which are facilitated by Westcon.

Westcon became Veeam's foundation distributor locally when it opened shop in New Zealand in 2012. Westcon also joined the VCSP programme in 2014.

Westcon-Comstor has been approached for comment.

Veeam was acquired by private equity firm Insight Partners in a US$5 billion deal earlier this month.







Tags distributordistributionwestconveeamWestcon Comstor

