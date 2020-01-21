Menu
Citrix fast-tracks NetScaler vulnerability patches

Citrix fast-tracks NetScaler vulnerability patches

Fixes for Citrix’s Application Delivery Controller versions 11.1 and 12.0 available now

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Citrix

Citrix has fast-tracked its patch timeline to fix the NetScaler vulnerability (CVE-2019-19781) in some of its products up to 25 January.

The vulnerability in Citrix’s Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Gateway and SD-WAN WANOP products, if left unpatched, could lead to arbitrary code execution.

The ADC and Gateway patches are now available for versions 11.1 and 12.0, requiring uses to upgrade to build 11.1.63.15 or 12.0.63.13 respectively.

Meanwhile ADC versions 12.1, 13. 10.5 and SD-WAN WANOP versions 10.2.6 and 11.0.3 are required to have their previously supplied mitigations applied until their patches are available to be installed, which is expected by 25 January.

In a blog post, Fermin J. Serna, chief information security officer at Citrix, urged customers to immediately install the fixes as they become available.

“While all the mitigations associated with CVE-2019-19781 are effective across all known scenarios, we strongly encourage customers to apply the permanent fixes as soon as possible,” Serna said.

This update follows an announcement made by Telstra's deputy chief information security officer Clive Reeves last week urging customers using Citrix technology to take “immediate action” against the flaw.

"This means it could give an attacker direct access to the local networks behind the gateways without the need for an account or authentication," Reeves said. "This could result in attacks via malware, ransomware, a denial of service or facilitate the theft of information."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelstraCitrix

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 