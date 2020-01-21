Nutanix hunts for new A/NZ boss as MD Jamie Humphrey resigns

Vice president for South Asia Pacific Neville Vincent will take the reins in the interim

Jamie Humphrey Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix is looking to fill the space left by Jamie Humphrey, who has resigned as Nutanix’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the role will be temporarily taken over by Neville Vincent, vice president for South Asia Pacific, who will be working closely with Nutanix’s senior leadership team.

In the meantime, the company is looking for a new country manager for the A/NZ region.

“Nutanix can confirm that Jamie Humphrey has resigned from his role as country manager for Australia and New Zealand,” the Nutanix spokesperson told ARN.

“We would like to thank Jamie for his commitment to Nutanix and for leading the team during an important transition period for us in A/NZ. We wish him well for the future.”

Humphrey had been with Nutanix since November 2016. Before this he held roles with Datacore Software, Dell and the Queensland Government.

Vincent’s temporary appointment was due to his familiarity with Nutanix’s operations and is known by its customers due to visiting the region frequently.

Vincent has been with the company since August 2018 where he was appointed as vice president for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to this he held a number of positions at Oracle, Hitachi Data Systems, Adduce Technologies and 3Com.

The top tier departure comes less than six months after IT veteran Nicolette Moore joined Nutanix to lead its inside sales division across Australia and New Zealand six months after leaving her last gig at Arq Group.

