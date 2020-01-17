Menu
Vocus targets enterprises with Microsoft Teams voice call service

Vocus targets enterprises with Microsoft Teams voice call service

Vocus Voice enables calls to landline and mobile numbers from the Teams desktop app or mobile device

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Vocus is targeting the Microsoft Teams user base.

Vocus is targeting the Microsoft Teams user base.

Credit: Vocus

New Zealand's third largest telco, Vocus, is targeting the fast growing enterprise market of Microsoft Teams users with a new communications service.

Vocus Voice provides users with the ability to easily make calls to landline and mobile numbers directly from the Teams desktop app or mobile device, said Peregrine Lobb, Vocus' head of product.

“Despite all the new modes of communication, which spans chat, video, email and more, we all still need good old fashioned inbound and outbound calling,"Lobb said. 

"With Vocus Voice in Teams you get that. But you no longer need the legacy equipment.”

Lobb said Vocus Voice, which uses Vocus SIP trunking technology, was a low-cost solution easily integrated into Teams to deliver potentially large savings on calls.

Despite the multiple modes of communication now being used, Lobb said there remained a need for inbound and outbound voice calling. 

“Teams has emerged as a leading collaboration platform which integrates all the modern ways we communicate today. Vocus Voice provides a reliable communications tool within Teams that’s enterprise-ready for low cost.”

Microsoft New Zealand modern workplace business group lead Robert Havranek said Vocus Voice allowed users to communicate and collaborate whether they were using Teams at their desk or on their mobile phone.

That also helps organisations transition away from legacy telephony systems, Lobb said. 

For organisations shifting to or using Office 365, Lobb said the value proposition was compelling. 

“Teams is included with many Office 365 subscriptions, so there is no additional cost for this application. And Vocus Voice often means businesses can reduce the cost of their telephony services, particularly when it means retiring legacy equipment for good.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelcoTelecommunicationsVocustelcosMicrosoft Teams

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 