Plan B taps Deloitte talent in consulting push

Neville Pinto (Plan B) Credit: Plan B

Plan B Group is working to boost its consultative approach to customer engagement with the appointment of Neville Pinto, former associate director of technology strategy and transformation at Deloitte New Zealand, as its new operations director.

In his new role, Pinto will lead Plan B’s engineering teams across cloud, networks, data centres, disaster recovery and business continuity, as well as the company's service delivery and customer care teams.

Pinto brings a wealth of technology and business experience to Plan B Group, having held several senior leadership positions in the retail and healthcare sectors, including head of group IT operations for Mitre 10 New Zealand and head of ICT operations for Health Alliance New Zealand, in addition to the role at Deloitte New Zealand he most recently departed to join Plan B.

According to Plan B CEO Frazer Scott, Pinto’s diversity of experiences, having worked in consulting as well as enterprise, represents a valuable addition to the company’s existing team.

Moreover, Pinto’s presence will give Plan B the expertise it needs to embark on a more consultative approach to what it does, an important factor in the company’s long-term strategy, according to Scott.

“As we think about the way in which, today and in the future, we should best engage with our customers, a more consultative approach in creating bespoke products and services...is certainly where my head is at,” Scott told Reseller News.

“When you talk to customers and you understand the world that they’re living in and how their needs are changing, their needs are becoming more complex and more bespoke, I think that’s really where the consulting part comes in,” he added.

For Scott, who was appointed as Plan B CEO in June 2018 after 15 years at Microsoft, the organisation is still undergoing a broader cultural shift following the acquisitions of ICONZ and Solarix, which were acquired in February 2016 and May 2018 respectively. But further cultural shifts are likely to come, as the consulting play begins to take hold.

Additionally, Scott suggests that, with the company’s new consulting efforts under Pinto's leadership will come further acquisitions that fit in with the aim and direction of the company. It is new additions like Pinto who will help to make this strategy a success, according to Scott.

“There’s been a lot of cultural changes, and we’re continuing to look at growth of new services both organically but also pretty heavily on the acquisition front, so we’re bringing in leaders who bring that consultative transformation approach as we look to acquire will also be pretty critical,” he said.