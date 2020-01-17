LogMeIn reveals latest partner integrations and marketplace

Credit: LogMeIn

LogMeIn has launched new integration offerings for its GoTo suite built in collaboration with partners including Salesforce.

The vendor collaborated with Prezi, Zoho, Clio and Theta Lake, as well as Salesforce, to create additional functionality for its Jive, GoToConnect, GoToWebinar and GoToMeeting products.

Salesforce’s Lightning platform’s integration with LogMeIn products adds functionality to launch GoToMeeting from Salesforce as well as being able to bring up sales calls records, recordings and conversation histories.

Functionality for Jive Voice and GoToConnect was also added, which LogMeIn claims will add “more accurate” sales analytics for Salesforce users' click-to-call.

The collaboration between Prezi and LogMeIn adds functionality to GoToWebinar, bringing content onto one screen and cutting down on the need for a second screen to show visual references.

The Zoho integration for Jive/GoToConnect adds call notification pop-ups, click-to-call dialling and automatic call logging, as well as intelligent call routing which utilises Zoho’s intelligent assistant (ZIA) to match the need of callers with agents.

Anand Nergunam, vice president of revenue growth at Zoho, claimed that the partnership is helping “businesses to leverage the full power of both platforms through simpler workflows and deep integrations”.

“Zoho's suite of products, and our market-leading CRM in particular, provide business critical information and serve as a platform for enabling unified customer experiences," said Nergunam.

“Integrating it with GoTo’s suite of products helps businesses deliver a personalised customer experience and improve efficiency.”

Clio’s integration with Jive/GoToConnect allows legal practices to receive call notification pop-ups, track calls to time entries for later billing in Clio and the creation or attribution of new matters to calls in Jive and synced to Clio.

The collaboration between Theta Lake and LogMeIn adds video-capturing and archiving functionality plus a compliance risk and unintentional data sharing detector in GoToMeeting.

All of these partner integrations have been made available in LogMeIn’s new GoTo Marketplace, which offers applications that integrate across the GoTo suite of products, including support tools for sales, marketing and customers, and scheduling, collaboration, education and learning applications.

Speaking on the announcement of the GoToMarketplace, Mark Strassman, senior vice president and general manager of unified communications and collaboration at LogMeIn, said the marketplace was built with customers in mind and was thrilled to be offering integrations from partner collaborations.

“Working the way our customers want to work, and helping to improve their productivity and efficiency, has been — and continues to be — one of our top priorities,” said Strassman.

“This means supporting them from a product standpoint with our meeting, webinar, voice and room solutions, and working within their ecosystem to integrate with the tools they already use.”