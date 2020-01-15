Menu
Google strengthens no-code app dev tech with AppSheet acquisition

Google strengthens no-code app dev tech with AppSheet acquisition

AppSheet CEO claims that the technology will continue to work cross-platform post-acquisition

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Google Cloud

Google has acquired AppSheet, a no-code application development platform, in a move that will see the company join the Google Cloud team.

Outlined in a blog post by Amit Zavery, vice president and head of platform at Google Cloud, the acquisition will allow users to import data from from Android, Maps and Google Analytics in addition to existing functionality with Google Sheets and Forms in order to develop apps.

He also said the acquisition would allow for enterprises to “empower millions of citizen developers to more easily create and extend applications without the need for professional coding skills”.

However, Praveen Seshadri, CEO and founder of AppSheet, added in a separate blog post that his company’s customer-centric focus will not change and the technology’s functionality with other platforms would remain as is following the acquisition.

“While we have always integrated deeply with G Suite and Google Cloud data sources, we will continue to support and improve our integrations with other cloud-hosted data sources like Office 365, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox, and databases hosted in other clouds,” Seshadri said.

“And while the majority of our mobile app users run on Android, we will continue to support and improve the way our apps run on iOS and on web browsers.”

In each statement, both Zavery and Seshadri said how the strategies of the two companies aligned with each other.

“AppSheet complements Google Cloud’s strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernise their business processes in the cloud,” Zavery said.

In the low- and no-code app development space, Google already offers the Google App Maker, a low-code app development platform within Google Cloud’s G Suite.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleGoogle CloudAppSheet

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 