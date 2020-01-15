Menu
The PC market, once left for dead, actually grew during 2019

The PC market, once left for dead, actually grew during 2019

Not so fast, smartphones. The PC market is alive, well, and thriving.

Mark Hachman Mark Hachman (PC World (US online))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

After years of consistent declines, PC sales appear to have finally turned a corner. Market researchers Gartner and IDC reported today that PC sales grew during the fourth quarter of 2019, boosting the entire year into the black.

Gartner reported that PC sales grew 2.3 percent for the fourth quarter, to 70.6 million units, and 261 million units for the year. Rival analyst firm IDC largely agreed, estimating that PC unit sales grew 4.8 percent, to 7.18 million units. IDC said that worldwide PC sales grew 2.7 percent for 2019 as a whole, ending eight successive down years since the PC market grew 1.7 percent in 2011.

Gartner reported that two opposing factors affected PC sales: On one hand, the end of support for Windows 7 prompted businesses to invest in new hardware, giving new PC sales a shot in the arm. However, the ongoing Intel CPU shortage constrained sales, Gartner wrote, and actual sales could have been much higher. 

“This past year was a wild one in the PC world, which resulted in impressive market growth that ultimately ended seven consecutive years of market contraction,” Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement. “The market will still have its challenges ahead, but this year was a clear sign that PC demand is still there despite the continued insurgence of emerging form factors and the demand for mobile computing.”

IDC noted that the top three PC vendors—Lenovo, HP, and Dell—all seized the opportunity to consolidate their market share, commanding 65 percent of the PC market. Worldwide, IDC found that Lenovo is still the world’s top PC vendor, with 24.8 percent of the market, followed by HP (23.9 percent) and Dell (17.4 percent). All three showed excellent gains for the quarter, with Dell’s unit sales climbing by nearly 11 percent, according to IDC's estimates. Gartner’s own figures were nearly identical.

Within the United States, HP topped fourth-quarter PC sales with 31.2 percent of the market, followed by Dell at 26.8 percent and Lenovo at 14.9 percent. While HP recorded a modest 4.4 percent bump in U.S PC sales for the fourth quarter, Dell and Lenovo saw bigger gains of 15.9 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.

Gartner also published its own preliminary estimates for 2019 PC sales. In those estimates, Lenovo was also the top worldwide PC vendor for the year, with 24.1 percent market share. HP was second, with 22.2 percent, while Dell was third with 16.78 percent.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags PC

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 