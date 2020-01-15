Menu
AWS pitches new pricing options for container-based software

Availability for products by Kasten, Solodev, Intuz and Quilt data, more coming soon

Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Steve Gibson

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added new pricing options for container-based software to its marketplace service.

As of 13 January, select software can be billed on demand based on new consumption units, like the number of worker nodes managed.

This is in addition to existing payment options of fixed monthly charges, upfront based on contract length and time-based as you go. Contracts can also be purchases for one year or more.

According to AWS, the added pricing option is available from vendors including Kasten, Solodev, Intuz and Quilt Data, with “many more [products] to be added in the coming months”.

As of publishing, the pricing option on the AWS Marketplace website was only available for Kasten’s K10 data management platform, which allows for the backup, restoration, disaster recovery and mobility of Kubernetes applications.

Access to Container-based software is also available through the Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Console.

Containers are open sourced software that can be used on Linux and Windows services with the expectation of identical performance, regardless of the run environment. This updated pricing option follows Amazon’s re:Invent event in Las Vegas held in December 2019.


Tags amazonAWSAmazon ECS

