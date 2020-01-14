Exclusive Networks unites Asia Pacific under one leader

Credit: Dreamstime

Exclusive Networks has appointed Brad Gray as senior vice president of Asia Pacific as the distributor combines Asia and Pacific as one region.

Tasked with driving growth at both vendor and partner levels, Gray joins the specialist value-added distributor with more than 25 years of in-market experience, having most recently held the position of vice president of general business sales at SAP.

Based in Singapore, Gray will report to Andy Travers, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Exclusive Networks.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brad onboard with a fresh remit to shape the highly successful Exclusive Networks Asia and Pacific teams into a regional powerhouse for our global business,” Travers said. “He understands all the fundamentals of go-to-market success in the Asia Pacific region from the perspective of both fast-growth vendors and mature technology brands.

“His leadership will be critical in strengthening our market position and establishing Exclusive Networks as the premier cyber and cloud value-added distributor in Asia Pacific.”

Gray - who has resided in Asia for more than two decades - has also represented Juniper Networks and Polycom, with plans now in place for the industry executive to oversee all operations in the region.

“It’s an honour to join Exclusive at such an important moment in its Asia Pacific growth as I believe there are significant opportunities for us to grow and strengthen our team to make us irreplaceable among the vendor and partner ecosystem,” Gray added.

“My experience as an Exclusive Networks customer gives me huge confidence in the current team’s will to perform and succeed, and I look forward to capitalising on our unique cyber and cloud specialisms to develop our presence in existing and new Asia Pacific territories.”

The recruitment of Gray follows a host of new senior vice president appointments at the global distributor, including Gerard Allison and Scott Lewis as leaders of EMEA and Americas respectively, in addition to Barrie Desmond who takes charge of marketing and communications.

“Gerard, Brad, Scott and Barrie are highly experienced operators who will make a valuable contribution to our business in 2020 and beyond,” said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Networks.

“Their arrival coincides with an exciting period of business transformation and innovation as we continue to scale-up and optimise our operational processes for renewed growth in disruptive service offerings, product portfolios and business models.”

According to Breittmayer, the quadruple hire brings a “wealth of expertise and experience” to Exclusive Networks, with each reporting to Travers.

“Our global footprint is significant and continually expanding, which emphasises the need for strong leadership at both local and regional levels,” Travers added. “Gerard, Brad, Scott and Barrie are proven business leaders with a strong track record of success and I look forward to working closely with them to take advantage of the growth opportunities within their respective regions.

“Their vast experience, knowledge and skills will be a tremendous asset to our business, our partners and our people as we continue to scale-up into a new decade."