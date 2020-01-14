Menu
Exclusive Networks unites Asia Pacific under one leader

Exclusive Networks unites Asia Pacific under one leader

Brad Gray joins distributor with more than 25 years in-market experience

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Exclusive Networks has appointed Brad Gray as senior vice president of Asia Pacific as the distributor combines Asia and Pacific as one region.

Tasked with driving growth at both vendor and partner levels, Gray joins the specialist value-added distributor with more than 25 years of in-market experience, having most recently held the position of vice president of general business sales at SAP.

Based in Singapore, Gray will report to Andy Travers, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Exclusive Networks.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brad onboard with a fresh remit to shape the highly successful Exclusive Networks Asia and Pacific teams into a regional powerhouse for our global business,” Travers said. “He understands all the fundamentals of go-to-market success in the Asia Pacific region from the perspective of both fast-growth vendors and mature technology brands.

“His leadership will be critical in strengthening our market position and establishing Exclusive Networks as the premier cyber and cloud value-added distributor in Asia Pacific.”

Gray - who has resided in Asia for more than two decades - has also represented Juniper Networks and Polycom, with plans now in place for the industry executive to oversee all operations in the region.

“It’s an honour to join Exclusive at such an important moment in its Asia Pacific growth as I believe there are significant opportunities for us to grow and strengthen our team to make us irreplaceable among the vendor and partner ecosystem,” Gray added.

“My experience as an Exclusive Networks customer gives me huge confidence in the current team’s will to perform and succeed, and I look forward to capitalising on our unique cyber and cloud specialisms to develop our presence in existing and new Asia Pacific territories.”

The recruitment of Gray follows a host of new senior vice president appointments at the global distributor, including Gerard Allison and Scott Lewis as leaders of EMEA and Americas respectively, in addition to Barrie Desmond who takes charge of marketing and communications.

“Gerard, Brad, Scott and Barrie are highly experienced operators who will make a valuable contribution to our business in 2020 and beyond,” said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Networks.

“Their arrival coincides with an exciting period of business transformation and innovation as we continue to scale-up and optimise our operational processes for renewed growth in disruptive service offerings, product portfolios and business models.”

According to Breittmayer, the quadruple hire brings a “wealth of expertise and experience” to Exclusive Networks, with each reporting to Travers.

“Our global footprint is significant and continually expanding, which emphasises the need for strong leadership at both local and regional levels,” Travers added. “Gerard, Brad, Scott and Barrie are proven business leaders with a strong track record of success and I look forward to working closely with them to take advantage of the growth opportunities within their respective regions.

“Their vast experience, knowledge and skills will be a tremendous asset to our business, our partners and our people as we continue to scale-up into a new decade." 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Exclusive Networks

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 