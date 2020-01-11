Here are the hotspots for local AWS partners in 2020

​Corrie Briscoe, AWS head of partnerships and alliances in A/NZ, reveals the areas of greatest opportunity for partners this year and beyond

Corrie Briscoe (AWS) Credit: AWS

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud migration are expected to be among the hotspots for Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners in the local market this year, according to the cloud giant’s head of partnerships and alliances in Australia and New Zealand, Corrie Briscoe.

Speaking to ARN in the wake of the vendor’s annual AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas late last year, Briscoe outlined three core areas associated with AWS’ ever growing portfolio of services in which she expects to see the greatest opportunity for partners in the coming year.

The first of the three areas of opportunity identified by Briscoe revolves around cloud migration and modernisation, the digital transformation double-bill that, together, represent a relatively consistent mainstay for the enterprise market in terms of demand.

The second area of opportunity, according to Briscoe, relates to Amazon’s Cognitive CX suite of tools, with demand for contact centre technology and and associated services on the rise.

“I think we'll...see partners starting to really transform their contact centre practise to realise the opportunity there,” Briscoe told ARN.

The third area that Briscoe suggests partners should pay attention to in 2020 and beyond revolves around data analytics and management, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

It comes as little surprise that the data, AI and ML combination should be of such importance to Briscoe and AWS in the year to come, with many of the cloud vendor’s recent updates and releases related to, or drawing upon, such technology.

However, Briscoe points out that there is a compelling need in the market for such services and, by extension, the partners that operate within that space. This is a need that is only going to grow over time.

“The third area of opportunity that I see that's going to continue to grow for our partners is the data and AI/ML space because that is such a broad opportunity for our partners to specialise in,” Briscoe said. "Whether it's transforming the data estate or getting into deep analytics and some of the machine learning capabilities.

“The opportunity for our partners to build specialist skill sets [in these areas], and also to differentiate, I think is going to be among the biggest opportunities for our APN [AWS Partner Network].

“If we look at where we're having customer success...three areas are the areas that we're seeing demand from our customers from the APN,” she added.



Read more on the next page...

