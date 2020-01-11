Menu
Here are the hotspots for local AWS partners in 2020

Here are the hotspots for local AWS partners in 2020

​Corrie Briscoe, AWS head of partnerships and alliances in A/NZ, reveals the areas of greatest opportunity for partners this year and beyond

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Corrie Briscoe (AWS)

Corrie Briscoe (AWS)

Credit: AWS

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud migration are expected to be among the hotspots for Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners in the local market this year, according to the cloud giant’s head of partnerships and alliances in Australia and New Zealand, Corrie Briscoe

Speaking to ARN in the wake of the vendor’s annual AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas late last year, Briscoe outlined three core areas associated with AWS’ ever growing portfolio of services in which she expects to see the greatest opportunity for partners in the coming year. 

The first of the three areas of opportunity identified by Briscoe revolves around cloud migration and modernisation, the digital transformation double-bill that, together, represent a relatively consistent mainstay for the enterprise market in terms of demand.

The second area of opportunity, according to Briscoe, relates to Amazon’s Cognitive CX suite of tools, with demand for contact centre technology and and associated services on the rise. 

“I think we'll...see partners starting to really transform their contact centre practise to realise the opportunity there,” Briscoe told ARN.

The third area that Briscoe suggests partners should pay attention to in 2020 and beyond revolves around data analytics and management, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). 

It comes as little surprise that the data, AI and ML combination should be of such importance to Briscoe and AWS in the year to come, with many of the cloud vendor’s recent updates and releases related to, or drawing upon, such technology.

However, Briscoe points out that there is a compelling need in the market for such services and, by extension, the partners that operate within that space. This is a need that is only going to grow over time. 

“The third area of opportunity that I see that's going to continue to grow for our partners is the data and AI/ML space because that is such a broad opportunity for our partners to specialise in,” Briscoe said. "Whether it's transforming the data estate or getting into deep analytics and some of the machine learning capabilities.

“The opportunity for our partners to build specialist skill sets [in these areas], and also to differentiate, I think is going to be among the biggest opportunities for our APN [AWS Partner Network].

“If we look at where we're having customer success...three areas are the areas that we're seeing demand from our customers from the APN,” she added.

Read more on the next page...


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudAIAWSmachine learningMLartificial intelligenceCorrie Briscoe

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 