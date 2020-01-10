Menu
Mozilla patches Firefox zero-day as attackers exploit flaw

Mozilla patches Firefox zero-day as attackers exploit flaw

The release of Firefox 72.0.1 came just one day after the newest version of the browser rolled out and foxes a type confusion bug in the IonMonkey JavaScript JIT (Just-in-Time) compiler of SpiderMonkey.

Gregg Keizer Gregg Keizer (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: IDG

Just one day after releasing Firefox 72, Mozilla updated the browser with a fix to shut down active attacks, the company acknowledged.

On Wednesday, Mozilla issued Firefox 72.0.1, which included one change: A patch for the vulnerability identified as CVE-2019-17026. "We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw," Mozilla said in the short description of the flaw, signaling that criminals were already leveraging the zero-day vulnerability, the term applied because there no time elapses between patching and exploitation.

Mozilla credited Qihoo 360, a Chinese developer of anti-virus and other security software, for reporting the bug. Qihoo also created and manages the 360 Secure Browser, which relies on Google's rendering and JavaScript engines, as does Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

The Firefox flaw was characterized as a type confusion bug in the IonMonkey JavaScript JIT (Just-in-Time) compiler of SpiderMonkey, the browser's JavaScript engine.

Mozilla rated the vulnerability as "Critical," the most serious rating in its multi-step ranking system. To manually update the browser, users can select Help > About Firefox on Windows or Firefox > About Firefox on macOS. The resulting page shows that the browser is either up to date or describes the refresh process.

Wednesday's update was the first aimed at a zero-day vulnerability in Firefox since June, when Mozilla patched another critical type confusion flaw.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 