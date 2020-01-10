Menu
Private equity firm snaps up Veeam in $5B deal

Private equity firm snaps up Veeam in $5B deal

Acquisition aims to primarily strengthen US market presence

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Ratmir Timashev (Veeam Software)

Ratmir Timashev (Veeam Software)

Credit: Veeam Software

Veeam Software has been acquired by private equity firm Insight Partners in a US$5 billion deal which includes the appointment of a new CEO.

Expected to close during the first quarter of 2020, the transaction will see the vendor become a US-based company with William Largent promoted as overall leader, following his role as executive vice president of operations.

“Veeam has enjoyed rapid global growth over the last decade and we see tremendous opportunity for future growth, particularly in the US market,” Largent said. “With the acquisition, we are excited that our current US workforce of more than 1200 will be expanded and strengthened to acquire and support more customers.

“Veeam has one of the highest calibre global workforces of any technology company, and we believe this acquisition will allow us to scale our team and technology at an unrivalled pace.”

The acquisition follows an injection of funding from Insight Partners - which specialises in technology and software investments - at the beginning of 2019, designed to drive expansion through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Veeam recently reported over $1 billion in annual sales and serves more than 365,000 customers worldwide.

“Veeam’s strong growth, coupled with high customer retention, unparalleled data management solutions, and the opportunities to expand services into new markets, make Veeam one of the most exciting software companies in the world today,” added Mike Triplett, managing director of Insight Partners.

“Veeam’s platform is the most advanced and complete data management solution available to businesses requiring a seamless blend of data back-up and recovery, data protection, data security and data availability.

“We are committed to supporting Veeam’s next phase of leadership and growth in the United States, continued market-share leadership position in EMEA, and continued global expansion.”

Following the acquisition, co-founders Andrei Baronov and Ratmir Timashev will step down from the board, with Danny Allan promoted as CTO.

“In a world where a business’s most valuable asset, its data, is constantly on the move and being created at unprecedented rates, data management has never been more critical, and more complex,” Allan said. “Legacy solutions cannot keep up. Veeam’s software provides holistic coverage for the modern business."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags veeam

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 