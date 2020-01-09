VMware’s Dan McLean takes over A/NZ leadership of Radware

Dan McLean (Radware) Credit: Radware

VMware senior manager Dan McLean has left the vendor after 15 years to take over local leadership of the cyber security firm Radware.

Based in Sydney, McLean be tasked with growing the Israel-headquartered firm's presence across Australia and New Zealand.

Radware specialises in cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud and software-defined data centres, and has OEM partnerships Cisco, Checkpoint and Nokia.

It has been active in Australia for around 20 years and currently has a team of 15 people in Sydney and Melbourne.

The company was most recently led locally by Santo Hartono, who now oversees its Asia Pacifc and Japan cloud sales and partnerships from Singapore.

“The cyber security market is so critical to every organisation as they go through their digital transformation – it’s what is going to keep them online and doing business while helping keep their customer data safe,” McLean said.

“Australia’s at an interesting point in it’s regulatory and policy front here- its becoming an increasingly important function in every business and being elevated into board rooms.”

McLean admitted Radware has largely flown under the radar in A/NZ, saying: “It has a well trusted set of solutions in the industry. But unfortunately have been almost invisible in the local market – which I put down to their primary focus on technical innovation first and foremost.

“What interested me was the opportunity to accelerate their growth and rebuild the brand here in A/NZ for both customers and partners."



McLean said he hoped to spur a renewed focus on partner relationships, with Radware recently appointing former Huawei channel sales manager Kash Sharma to lead its partner unit.

The company also plans to enter the cloud service provider market in the region.

Before joining Radware, McLean held a number of senior roles at VMware over 15 years, most recently serving as senior director of cloud sales.