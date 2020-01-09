Mimecast acquires cyber security start-up Segasec

Mimecast has bought Israeli cyber security start-up Segasec for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will add Segasec’s expertise in credential harvesting protection to Mimecast’s capabilities, allowing the vendor to monitor, manage, block and take down phishing scams or impersonation attempts on the web.

According to Mimecast, Segasec’s technology will be integrated with the vendor’s email and web security services to provide customers with a “comprehensive cyber security strategy”.

Prior to its acquisition, Segasec had a technology alliance with Mimecast alongside partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Bitdefender and Kaspersky, among others.

“Every brand is vulnerable to attacks that abuse and threaten the trust that employees, customers, partners and third party vendors have placed in them,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast.

“Segasec will allow our customers to take a proactive approach to identifying -- and even potentially preventing -- attacks that imitate their brands using domains they don’t own, while also offering the visibility required to understand how their brands are being misused for malicious intent.”

Segasec CEO Elad Schulman described Mimecast’s acquisition as offering a “powerful combination” that will help customers “better protect their brands, customers as well as their own employees”.