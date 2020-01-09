Menu
Mimecast acquires cyber security start-up Segasec

Mimecast acquires cyber security start-up Segasec

Israel-based company specialises in credential harvesting protection

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments

Mimecast has bought Israeli cyber security start-up Segasec for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will add Segasec’s expertise in credential harvesting protection to Mimecast’s capabilities, allowing the vendor to monitor, manage, block and take down phishing scams or impersonation attempts on the web.

According to Mimecast, Segasec’s technology will be integrated with the vendor’s email and web security services to provide customers with a “comprehensive cyber security strategy”.

Prior to its acquisition, Segasec had a technology alliance with Mimecast alongside partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Bitdefender and Kaspersky, among others.

“Every brand is vulnerable to attacks that abuse and threaten the trust that employees, customers, partners and third party vendors have placed in them,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast. 

“Segasec will allow our customers to take a proactive approach to identifying -- and even potentially preventing -- attacks that imitate their brands using domains they don’t own, while also offering the visibility required to understand how their brands are being misused for malicious intent.” 

Segasec CEO Elad Schulman described Mimecast’s acquisition as offering a “powerful combination” that will help customers “better protect their brands, customers as well as their own employees”.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MimecastSegasec

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 