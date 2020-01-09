Bigwood joins retail giant PB Tech as CEO

PB Technologies boasts 12 superstores and service centres throughout the country

Gary Bigwood (PB Tech) Credit: IDG

Gary Bigwood will be joining ICT retail giant PB Tech as chief executive from 1 February after completing gardening leave from Ingram Micro NZ.

New Zealand-owned PB Technologies boasts 12 superstores and service centres throughout the country and employs over 600 staff.

Bigwood will also oversee the company's dedicated commercial, education, online, wholesale, and service divisions operating from a 7,000 square metre head office/distribution centre in Manukau, Auckland.

Pat Huo, who founded PB Technologies in 1993, said Bigwood brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge when it comes to running a very large and complex NZ based IT company.

“We have plans to continue expanding the business further while delivering the most outstanding and professional experience for our customers.” Huo said.

Bigwood said he was "returning to his roots" in the new role, having joined the industry in the early 1990s with local PC assembler Osbourne Computers.

After Osbourne, and a brief stint at a vendor, Bigwood joined Tech Pacific in 1996, which was later purchased by Ingram Micro in 2004.

He was inducted into the Reseller News ICT Hall of Fame in 2016.

“I really enjoyed my time at Ingram Micro and it was a privilege to work with such an awesome team," Bigwood said.

"However, a new and exciting opportunity is ahead. PB Tech is a New Zealand company I have admired for a long time, and they are a great team to work with."