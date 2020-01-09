Menu
Bigwood joins retail giant PB Tech as CEO

Bigwood joins retail giant PB Tech as CEO

PB Technologies boasts 12 superstores and service centres throughout the country

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Gary Bigwood (PB Tech)

Gary Bigwood (PB Tech)

Credit: IDG

Gary Bigwood will be joining ICT retail giant PB Tech as chief executive from 1 February after completing gardening leave from Ingram Micro NZ.

New Zealand-owned PB Technologies boasts 12 superstores and service centres throughout the country and employs over 600 staff. 

Bigwood will also oversee the company's dedicated commercial, education, online, wholesale, and service divisions operating from a 7,000 square metre head office/distribution centre in Manukau, Auckland.

Pat Huo, who founded PB Technologies in 1993, said Bigwood brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge when it comes to running a very large and complex NZ based IT company.

“We have plans to continue expanding the business further while delivering the most outstanding and professional experience for our customers.” Huo said.

Bigwood said he was "returning to his roots" in the new role, having joined the industry in the early 1990s with local PC assembler Osbourne Computers.

After Osbourne, and a brief stint at a vendor, Bigwood joined Tech Pacific in 1996, which was later purchased by Ingram Micro in 2004. 

He was inducted into the Reseller News ICT Hall of Fame in 2016. 

“I really enjoyed my time at Ingram Micro and it was a privilege to work with such an awesome team," Bigwood said.

"However, a new and exciting opportunity is ahead. PB Tech is a New Zealand company I have admired for a long time, and they are a great team to work with."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags PB TechPB Technology

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 