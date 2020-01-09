Menu
Bigwood departs Ingram Micro NZ after 23 years

Bigwood departs Ingram Micro NZ after 23 years

New IT sector role is yet to be announced

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Gary Bigwood (Ingram Micro NZ)

Gary Bigwood (Ingram Micro NZ)

Credit: IDG

Ingram Micro NZ's executive managing director and leader of more than a decade, Gary Bigwood, is leaving the distribution giant at the end of January. 

Bigwood, who has served Ingram Micro for a total of 23 years, will take-up a new role with another significant, but as yet unnamed, player in the local IT sector, Ingram Micro said today.

He took on the leadership of the New Zealand business after Jay Miley was promoted to lead the A/NZ region in 2008. 

Bigwood has elected to take gardening leave for January before assuming his new role - which does not compete with Ingram Micro - next month.

“During his 23 years with Ingram, the last 11 as managing director, Gary has made so many contributions to the company and has helped establish and develop a winning organisation as evidenced by the Ingram Micro NZ team winning the Ingram Micro Global Performance Cup for two of the past three years," said Felix Wong, A/NZ chief executive for Ingram Micro.

"We will miss him.”

Jason Langley will be taking over as managing director of New Zealand heading the technology solutions and cloud business. 

Langley is a 27-year technology industry veteran and has spent the past six years at Ingram Micro NZ, primarily leading the advanced solutions business, driving consistent growth and profitability efforts for some of Ingram Micro’s largest vendors. 

Before joining the company, Langley held senior roles in several large technology companies locally, including leading the Hewlett-Packard enterprise sales team and working in the SAP ecosystem.

“Jason is incredibly well respected by vendors, customers and his colleagues alike, and we are confident that he is well suited to fill Gary’s shoes and lead New Zealand to new heights of performance,” said Wong. 

With Langley assuming the managing director position, Jamie Hall is being promoted to general manager advanced solutions and will join the NZ executive leadership
team. 

“Jamie has been a consistent standout performer across both volume and advanced solutions, has been a graduate of our accelerator program and has been a key driver in growing our social media presence,” said Wong.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags New ZealandIngram MicrodistributordistributionGary Bigwood

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 