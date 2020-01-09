Bigwood departs Ingram Micro NZ after 23 years

New IT sector role is yet to be announced

Gary Bigwood (Ingram Micro NZ) Credit: IDG

Ingram Micro NZ's executive managing director and leader of more than a decade, Gary Bigwood, is leaving the distribution giant at the end of January.

Bigwood, who has served Ingram Micro for a total of 23 years, will take-up a new role with another significant, but as yet unnamed, player in the local IT sector, Ingram Micro said today.

He took on the leadership of the New Zealand business after Jay Miley was promoted to lead the A/NZ region in 2008.

Bigwood has elected to take gardening leave for January before assuming his new role - which does not compete with Ingram Micro - next month.

“During his 23 years with Ingram, the last 11 as managing director, Gary has made so many contributions to the company and has helped establish and develop a winning organisation as evidenced by the Ingram Micro NZ team winning the Ingram Micro Global Performance Cup for two of the past three years," said Felix Wong, A/NZ chief executive for Ingram Micro.

"We will miss him.”

Jason Langley will be taking over as managing director of New Zealand heading the technology solutions and cloud business.

Langley is a 27-year technology industry veteran and has spent the past six years at Ingram Micro NZ, primarily leading the advanced solutions business, driving consistent growth and profitability efforts for some of Ingram Micro’s largest vendors.

Before joining the company, Langley held senior roles in several large technology companies locally, including leading the Hewlett-Packard enterprise sales team and working in the SAP ecosystem.

“Jason is incredibly well respected by vendors, customers and his colleagues alike, and we are confident that he is well suited to fill Gary’s shoes and lead New Zealand to new heights of performance,” said Wong.

With Langley assuming the managing director position, Jamie Hall is being promoted to general manager advanced solutions and will join the NZ executive leadership

team.

“Jamie has been a consistent standout performer across both volume and advanced solutions, has been a graduate of our accelerator program and has been a key driver in growing our social media presence,” said Wong.