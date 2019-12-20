Capgemini rolls out SAP learning platform through first global BPO

Expects to see over 50,000 users enrolled per year

Credit: ID 146819308 © Ricochet69 | Dreamstime.com

Capgemini is to start offering SAP’s Enable Now platform to its customers through an outsourcing agreement.

The consultancy giant claimed it has become the software vendor's first partner to launch global cloud business process outsourcing agreement, although details of where the this will be located remain undisclosed.

Elisabetta Spontoni, vice president and global head of SAP operations at Capgemini, said she expects to have over 50,000 users enrolled per year to the enterprise learning platform.

“We are excited to announce that we have expanded our partnership with SAP to provide the SAP Enable Now solution to clients,” Spontoni said.

“Workforce education is generally managed as a one-time investment by companies; however, with this agreement we are looking to change the paradigm of education and enablement by providing it as a longer-term, ongoing service.”

Under this agreement, clients of Capgemini will gain access to the e-learning platform, which allows for a desktop assistant to assist users through applications and processes.

Users can also evaluate the assistant’s usage through a number of reports, create web-based training programs in a textbook style and integrate other SAP software, such as SAP S/4HANA.

Molly Bazemore, SAP global head of training and enablement, added that she was delighted to name Capgemini as the first global partner to allow clients to leverage SAP Enable Now.

“The combined power of the SAP Enable Now framework, together with Capgemini’s change management capabilities, enables Capgemini to cater to the every-day business user, to help them be productive from the onset and throughout their journey with SAP,” she said.