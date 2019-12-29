Menu
As SAP sizes up cloud, channel takes centre stage

As SAP sizes up cloud, channel takes centre stage

Partners in Asia Pacific primed to capitalise on the “full powers of cloud to re-engineer offerings”

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Ben Corser (SAP)

Ben Corser (SAP)

Credit: SAP

SAP is increasing focus on the channel in 2020 in response to heightened demand for cloud and digital transformation solutions across Asia Pacific.

Central to such efforts will be a partner ecosystem capable of delivering improved customer experience offerings, backed by support of emerging technologies and business models.

“Over the past decade, the rise of the software-as-a-service [SaaS] market has levelled the playing field for technology providers,” observed Ben Corser, senior vice president and head of channels and partners across Asia Pacific and Japan at SAP, when speaking exclusively to Channel Asia.

“This has given smaller firms an equal shot in providing specialised solutions and services in a field that’s long dominated by established IT powerhouses. By combing enterprise-level solutions, SaaS and their own innovations, partners now play a major role in Asia's digital transformation journey as a whole.”

Looking ahead in 2020, Corser said partners are beginning to capitalise on the “full powers of cloud to re-engineer offerings”, through the creation of faster go-to-market strategies to drive enterprise and SME transformation regionally.

“By 2020, cloud will increasingly play a leading role in the partner landscape, aligned to the growing cloud-first business environment in Asia,” Corser added. “This gives partners the opportunity to build capabilities that will help them own the entire customer lifecycle.”

Delving deeper, Corser said successful partners will be capable of supporting customers in the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain.

“While emerging technologies have found their way into the partner ecosystem in recent years, the number of players has remained stable,” Corser said. “In fact, there are now fewer players in this space as compared to a decade ago due to the active consolidation.”

Responding to the rise of the experience economy in Asia, Corser said businesses are seeking to consolidate partners in order to provide superior customer experience in the form of a “one-stop shop” spanning all technology enterprise solution needs.

“We expect this consolidation trend to continue in the coming year as players in this space further boost their offerings through mergers and acquisition, creating and delivering enhanced value for their customers’ customers,” Corser concluded.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudsoftwareSAP

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 