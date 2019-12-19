Menu
ComCom reveals regions where Chorus can can copper

Interactive map developed to guide telcos and consumers

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Chorus can start considering canning copper.

Credit: Chorus

The Commerce Commission has developed an interactive map showing its initial assessment of locations where Chorus will eventually be able to stop providing copper services.

The earliest Chorus can stop supplying these services, such as landlines and ADSL or VDSL broadband, is from mid-2020 and only in the areas where fibre is available to be installed in homes and once certain consumer protections are in place.

The Commission is developing the consumer protections to be included in a copper withdrawal code and will release a draft code for consultation early next year. 

“New Zealand is transitioning from delivering home landline and broadband services via the copper network to faster and more reliable fibre and mobile networks," ComCom's head of telecommunications Simon Thomson said. 

"By 2022 most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the copper network may no longer be needed,” 

Specifying these areas is the first step in Chorus eventually being allowed to withdraw copper services. 

Chorus may also choose to continue supplying copper services where fibre is available.

The initial assessment of specified fibre areas (SFAs) covers approximately 1.5 million households and businesses mainly in major towns and cities across New Zealand. 

The assessment is based on information provided by Chorus and local fibre companies Northpower Fibre, Ultrafast Fibre, and Enable Networks.


Tags fibreUltrafast Broadband (UFB)Choruscopper

