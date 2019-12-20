Menu
User feedback prompts Azure IoT Edge automatic deployments changes

Includes layered deployments, marketplace module deployment from the Azure portal and a UI update

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft Azure has revealed updated features for internet of things (IoT) edge automatic deployments based on user feedback.

Outlined in a blog post by Chris Green, principal program manager of Azure IoT, the updated features include layered deployments, deploying marketplace modules from the Azure portal and module support for automatic device configurations.

“Since releasing Microsoft Azure IoT Edge, we have seen many customers using IoT Edge automatic deployments to deploy workloads to the edge at scale,” Green wrote.

“IoT Edge automatic deployments handle the heavy lifting of deploying modules to the relevant Azure IoT Edge devices and allow operators to keep a close eye on status to quickly address any problems.

“Customers love the benefits and have given us feedback on how to make automatic deployments even better through greater flexibility and seamless experiences.”

The first of the added features, layered developments, allows developers and operators to independently deploy subsets of modules which, according to Green, avoids the need to create automatic developments for combinations of every module that could exist over a device fleet.

“Microsoft Azure IoT Hub evaluates all applicable layered deployments to determine the final set of modules for a given IoT Edge device,” Green noted.

“Layered deployments have the same basic components as any automatic deployment. They target devices based on tags in the device twins and provide the same functionality around labels, metrics, and status reporting.

“Layered deployments also have priorities assigned to them, but instead of using the priority to determine which deployment is applied to a device, the priority determines how multiple deployments are ranked on a device.”

As an example, Green said if two-layered deployments have a module or route with an identical name, the layered deployment that has the higher priority will be applied and the lower priority is overwritten.

Second on the updated feature list is that the automatic device management in the Azure IoT Hub now allows for the automation of many repetitive and complex tasks when managing large fleet devices for automatic device configurations for module twins, matching functionality for device twin properties.

Green noted that this feature was requested by “many” users.

Also updated for IoT Edge automatic deployments is a refurbished UI in the Azure portal, allowing for modules from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to be selected directly when creating a deployment. 


Tags Microsoftmicrosoft azure

