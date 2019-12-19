Boomi to acquire Unifi Software for platform upgrade

The acquisition is expected to expand Boomi's integration and data management platform

Credit: ID 83369952 © Vaeenma | Dreamstime.com

Dell Boomi has entered into an agreement to acquire Unifi Software.

The acquisition is expected to expand Boomi’s integration and data management platform to provide data-driven insights, self-service data discovery and preparation tools, leveraging Unifi’s intelligent data discovery, catalog and preparation offerings built on a cloud technology stack.

According to Boomi, this would would allow for users to predict the context of the data and to understand it better to give the capabilities to utilise it in data lakes, business systems and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

The deal is expected to close in the near future and is subject to customary closing conditions.

A Boomi spokesperson added that Unifi's executive team will ensure there will be a smooth transition for its employees during the acquisition.

Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi, said the acquisition would allow users to derive insights, deliver intelligence and drive action from known and unknown enterprise data.

“For most customers, on average, between 60-73 per cent of their data is unknown; that is a huge blind spot when transforming your business,” McNabb said.

“Boomi continues to drive the industry and redefine iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service). With the growth of multi-cloud, edge, and hybrid IT, managing data has become an enormous challenge for enterprises,” he added.



Steve Wood, chief product officer at Boomi, said that through the acquisition, he believes the company is extending its leadership position in the market by providing users with an “unprecedented data management platform” that uses “pervasive” artificial intelligence.

“Unifi Software not only enables data discovery and cataloguing, but also data preparation in one platform which is key to truly leveraging your data to drive business insights.”

Sean Keenan, co-founder and vice president of product at Unifi added that he was thrilled that his company had been recognised by Boomi.

“The Unifi team has worked hard during the past few years to create the leading intelligent data preparation and catalogue platform, identified as such by industry analysts,” Keenan said.