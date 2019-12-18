Menu
Sophos offers MDR and flexi billing in MSP program refresh

Claims will help MSPs deploy, manage and sell Sophos’ entire product portfolio

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Sophos has issued new updates to its channel program for managed service providers which it claims will make billing more flexible for partners.

Forming part of MSP Connect, partners will now gain access to security offerings for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and cloud security, as well as new professional services automation (PSA), plus remote monitoring and management (RMM) integrations.

As part of the refresh, Sophos’ Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Cloud Optix will now come with “flexible” billing options.

According to the UK-headquartered security giant, the MTR solution will now come with support for Windows Server, macOS and Linux, plus different service tiers and response modes.

Alongside this, Sophos’ Cloud Optix, which secures customer assets stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud, will now be available on Sophos Central, allowing partners to manage billing from a unified cloud-based platform.

Cloud Optix flex billing will be based on an MSP’s aggregate cloud assets, Sophos added.

In addition, the program will see Sophos’ PSA and RMM solutions integrate with Datto, Kaseya and ConnectWise Manage. 

“Sophos is committed to helping MSPs stay ahead of new and emerging threats, and we’re providing a flexible subscription-based model for critical solutions and services that better protect customers with the scalability and automatic invoicing to fit their operational needs,” said Scott Barlow, Sophos vice president of global MSP. 

Sophos first launched MSP Connect in 2016 in an effort to helppartners manage multiple security solutions and increase profitability.

It now claims the program supports 8,000 global and regional MSPs worldwide and generates annual recurring revenue of $33 million. 


