Menu
Fortinet expands Google Cloud partnership

Fortinet expands Google Cloud partnership

The extended partnership has resulted in three solutions available between now and early Q1 2020

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 154737187 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Security vendor Fortinet has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to offer Google Cloud Platform (GCP) migrators advanced security options and faster cloud on-ramping. 

John Maddison, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of products at Fortinet said the extended partnership would help the vendor further the reach of its advanced cloud security offering. 

“Distributed cloud and on-premises infrastructures introduce new risks to the expanding digital attack surface” said Maddison. 

“This is why it’s especially crucial for organisations to implement consistent security and centralised management across the entire infrastructure.” 

Manvinder Singh, director of partnerships at Google Cloud, added that he was delighted to be expanding the partnership with Fortinet. 

“With Fortinet’s new SD-WAN reference architecture and support for Anthos, customers will be able to securely move their data from on-prem to the cloud, between data centers, or to a hybrid environment with the highest levels of security and protection,” Singh said. 

Through the extended partnership, Fortinet is set to provide a reference architecture for connection to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN offering, Fortinet FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service through GCP and the integration of Fortinet’s FortiCWP with GCP’s Cloud Security Command Center. 

The reference architecture is set to assist those designing and building cloud on-ramp solutions for GCP, allowing for secure high-speed connectivity through on-premises and GCP Google Anthos deployments and SSL inspection for office connectivity through Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN offerings. 

Additionally, FortiWebCloud WAF-as-a-Service provides security for GCP-based applications and is available now, while FortiCWP integration with GCP’s Cloud Security Command Center will be able to do a deep analysis of activity and data in GCP and will be available in Fortinet’s early first quarter of 2020.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleFortinetGoogle Cloud

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 