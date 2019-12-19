Menu
Tech Data snaps up Asian distributor Inflow Technologies

Acquisition aims to strengthen "end-to-end portfolio"

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has unveiled plans to acquire Inflow Technologies in a move designed to drive channel expansion across Asia Pacific.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, the acquisition - for an undisclosed amount - is expected to close during Tech Data’s first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Inflow Technologies goes to market as a value-added distributor with expertise in cyber security, networking, unified communications and collaboration, in addition to storage and server management, infrastructure and application software.

“The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher value - especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimising our global footprint," said Rich Hume, CEO, Tech Data.

"In particular, this acquisition helps us to strengthen our portfolio of networking and security solutions we’re able to offer to our channel partners while optimising our footprint in Asia Pacific, which is an important region for Tech Data.”

Through acquiring Inflow Technologies, Hume said Tech Data will "optimise its presence" in Asia Pacific while strengthening the distributor's end-to-end portfolio with a key focus on next-generation technologies such as security.

“As a technology enabler, Inflow Technologies brings a variety of core competencies to Tech Data, including business development, channel engagement, training, and pre-sales and post-sales support,” said Byju Pillai, president and CEO, Inflow Technologies.

“Our combined skills, portfolios, talent and shared commitment to exceptional service with world-class execution will enable us to deliver higher value to our channel partners.”

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies was previously backed by Datatec - owner of Westcon Group - before buying back equity in August 2013.

With presence across India and South Asia, the business represents more than 40 vendors, including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Palo Alto Networks, alongside Oracle, Juniper Networks, Kaspersky and Micro Focus among others.

The local buyout comes weeks after Tech Data struck an amended acquisition deal worth US$6 billion with its private equity buyer Tiger Midco, after receiving a rival bid from another interested party.


tech dataInflow Technologies

