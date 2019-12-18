Menu
Cisco buys Exablaze for low-latency chip technology

Cisco buys Exablaze for low-latency chip technology

Cisco continues to build up its internal electronics tools by acquiring Field Programmable Gate Array technology designer Exablaze

Michael Cooney Michael Cooney (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Cisco will continue to build up its internal-electronics tools with its planned purchase of field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology designer Exablaze for an undisclosed amount.

Exablaze, founded in 2013, specialises in low-latency FPGAs used to construct logically reconfigurable digital circuits for networking gear in high-performance environments such as data centres, high-frequency trading (HFT), big-data analytics, high-performance computing and telecommunications.

Exablaze products include FPGA-based switches and network interface cards (NICs), as well as picosecond-resolution timing technology.

Cisco says once the deal closes it will integrate Exablaze technology with its Nexus switching portfolio.

“In the case of the high-frequency trading sector, every sliver of time matters," wrote Rob Salvagno, vice president of corporate development and investments at Cisco, in a blog about the deal.

"By adding Exablaze’s segment leading ultra-low latency devices and FPGA-based applications to our portfolio, financial and HFT customers will be better positioned to achieve their business objectives and deliver on their customer value proposition."

Exablaze competes with Mellanox (Nvidia is looking to acquire Mellanox for $6.8 billion), Metamako, Solarflare, Moxa and others.

The Exablaze move would be Cisco’s sixth acquisition this year but also third in the last 13 months to involve a chip technology.

The most recent - the still pending $3.7 billion deal for Acacia announced in July - promises to bring Cisco high-speed coherent-optical interconnect products that are designed to transform networks linking data centres, cloud and service providers.

In February Cisco bought optical-semiconductor firm Luxtera for $660 million, bringing it the advanced optical technology customers will need for speed and throughput for future data centre and web-scale networks.

While not all directly integrated, the acquisitions are part of an move by Cisco into silicon.

The company last week announced its custom Silicon One chip technology and new Cisco 8000 Series carrier-class routers built on that silicon, which the company says has been in development for more than five years, at a cost of over $1 billion.

The Cisco Silicon One Q100 optical-routing silicon brings up to 10Tbps of network bandwidth in its first iteration - with a future goal of 25Tbps - and support for large non-blocking distributed routers, deep buffering with rich QoS, and programmable forwarding.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cisco

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 