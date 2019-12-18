The Icehouse appoints its first group CEO

Gavin Lennox (The Icehouse) Credit: Supplied

Innovation outfit The Icehouse has a new leader with Gavin Lennox appointed to the newly created role of group CEO starting at the beginning of February.

Lennox has been an active member of Ice Angels for 13 years and he recently served nearly four years as CEO of New Zealand outdoor self-service payments company Invenco.

Invenco quadrupled revenue under his watch to over $100 million dollars and built global scale with 230 employees.

He has also served several established small businesses and startups as an advisor or board member, and is currently on the board of a cutting-edge, hydrofoil e-bike startup Manta5.

"Gavin is passionate about New Zealand entrepreneurship and businesses," said The Icehouse chair Chris Quin.

"Like my fellow board members, he sees the enormous opportunity for The Icehouse to continue to grow its significant contribution to the New Zealand business community and economy."

Andy Hamilton will stay with The Icehouse as CEO to complete a handover.

He will then fully move to his role on the board of our new investment company, Icehouse Ventures, as an executive director while also pursuing his own interests.

The team at Icehouse Ventures, which raised $62 million in investments this year, is led by CEO Robbie Paul.

Quin said more than 5000 owners and managers of established businesses have taken part in The Icehouse business growth development and coaching programmes under the leadership of Liz Wotherspoon.

Next year, the capacity of The Icehouse's coworker space, led by Scott Turner, is expected to grow by 40 per cent.

The Icehouse released a video introduction to Lennox today.