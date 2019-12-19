Menu
Atlassian launches cloud development platform

Atlassian launches cloud development platform

Now in private beta, Atlassian Forge combines a serverless FaaS platform, a declarative UI language, and a devops toolchain

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Atlassian founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar

Atlassian founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar

Credit: Dreamstime

Atlassian has introduced Atlassian Forge, a serverless cloud development platform designed to streamline enterprise cloud application deployments. Atlassian Forge is available in a private beta, with a waitlist now in effect.

In elaborating on Forge, Atlassian said that developers of cloud-based applications have had to deal with building, hosting, and operating an independent web service, which itself means needing expertise in cloud architecture and management. Forge aims to free developers from these burdens.

Forge works with other Atlassian technologies including the Atlaskit UI library and Bitbucket Pipelines. Forge has three key components:

  • A serverless FaaS (functions-as-a-service) platform with compute and storage services operated by Atlassian. The serverless model enables developers to write single functions rather than building entire web applications. This reduces the amount of code required. The FaaS platform is powered by the AWS Lambda service and spares developers from having to orchestrate infrastructure commonly associated with launching applications. Pain points such as identity, authentication, scaling, and tenancy are dealt with by the system itself. Applications run inside a security layer enforcing tenancy isolation.
  • Forge UI, a declarative UI language for building user experiences across the web and devices with a few lines of code, Atlassian said.
  • A devops toolchain powered by the Forge CLI (command line interface). Atlassian is building resources including built-in onboarding and templates to help in ramping up on Forge. Atlassian Bitbucket Pipelines are leveraged for continuous delivery.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 