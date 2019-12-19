Menu
Analyst: managed cloud to replace outsourced IT in New Zealand

Analyst: managed cloud to replace outsourced IT in New Zealand

IDC forecasts non-cloud managed services will decline

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Illustration 62840810 © George Tsartsianidis - Dreamstime.com

Managed cloud services are set to outpace and replace outsourced IT services, according to analysis by IDC New Zealand.

Revenue from managed cloud services is forecast to finish 2019 at approximately $582 million and reach $1.01 billion in 2023 according to Chayse Gorton, A/NZ market analyst for IT services.

IDC's forecast represents a five-year compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 15 per cent for 2019-2023. 

In contrast, the revenue for New Zealand non-cloud managed services is forecast to decline at a five-year CAGR of 4 per cent to 2023. 

Managed cloud services revenue share will increase from 34 per cent in 2019, to 53 per cent in 2023, IDC said.

"Organisations are turning to managed cloud-services providers to help manage increasingly complex cloud environments, provide solutions for legislative and industry compliance – especially security - support technology adoption, and access new business services to deliver business outcomes,"Gorton said.

A breakdown of managed cloud segments.Credit: IDC
A breakdown of managed cloud segments.

Adoption of cloud services and technology across New Zealand is driving workload migration to the new delivery platforms and providing opportunities for IT services providers as enterprises seek to fill their skills gaps. 

IT services providers are increasingly embedding cloud-related services within project-oriented services such as application modernisation, workload migration, and application and data integration to provide an on-ramps to managed cloud services.

IDC's New Zealand Cloud Heatmap report indicates that organisations shifting from legacy infrastructure to cloud environments will be the primary driver of cloud managed services revenue in the short-term, as organisations partner with managed cloud services providers that can play a role in modernising and transforming IT infrastructure and applications.

Competition will intensify in 2020, Gorton predicts.

Managed cloud services providers will increase their focus on strengthening partnerships with multiple cloud providers. 

They will also develop capabilities for cross-cloud migration and efficient service provisioning to tap into managed cloud-related opportunities."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudIDCmanaged services providersMSPsdata

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 