Menu
ComCom investigates MyRepublic again as telco levy finalised

ComCom investigates MyRepublic again as telco levy finalised

Minor changes made to development levy since draft release

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
The final telco development levy has been set for 2020.

The final telco development levy has been set for 2020.

Credit: Dreamstime

The Commerce Commission is investigating whether MyRepublic failed to provide audited financial information used to calculate the Telecommunications Development Levy before the statutory deadline. 

The Commission formally warned MyRepublic for similar conduct earlier this year. 

The news comes as the regulator released its final decision on how much 16 telecommunications providers will each pay towards the Government’s $50 million Telecommunications Development Levy (TDL) for 2018/19.

Spark, Vodafone, Chorus and 2degrees will collectively pay more than 90 per cent of the levy. However, growing uptake of fibre services means the contributions to the TDL by Enable, Northpower, and Ultrafast Fibre have increased significantly.

Two minor changes have been made since the draft determination, with Vital and MyRepublic’s contributions decreasing. The remaining 14 providers have seen their allocations marginally increase as a result.

The regulator has also issued a consultation document on changes to the levy which may see some broadcasting services companies included from next year.

This is the result of legislative changes to the Telecommunications Act which removed the exclusion of broadcasting in the definition of telecommunications.

The Government uses the 1 per cent annual levy on revenue to pay for telecommunications infrastructure and services which are not commercially viable, including the relay service for the deaf and hearing-impaired, broadband for rural areas, and improvements to the 111 emergency service. 

The levy is paid by providers earning more than $10 million per year delivering telecommunications services, including internet, mobile, and data services. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telecommunications2degreesCommerce CommissionTelecommunications Development LevySpark Vodafone

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 