ComCom investigates MyRepublic again as telco levy finalised

The Commerce Commission is investigating whether MyRepublic failed to provide audited financial information used to calculate the Telecommunications Development Levy before the statutory deadline.

The Commission formally warned MyRepublic for similar conduct earlier this year.

The news comes as the regulator released its final decision on how much 16 telecommunications providers will each pay towards the Government’s $50 million Telecommunications Development Levy (TDL) for 2018/19.

Spark, Vodafone, Chorus and 2degrees will collectively pay more than 90 per cent of the levy. However, growing uptake of fibre services means the contributions to the TDL by Enable, Northpower, and Ultrafast Fibre have increased significantly.

Two minor changes have been made since the draft determination, with Vital and MyRepublic’s contributions decreasing. The remaining 14 providers have seen their allocations marginally increase as a result.

The regulator has also issued a consultation document on changes to the levy which may see some broadcasting services companies included from next year.

This is the result of legislative changes to the Telecommunications Act which removed the exclusion of broadcasting in the definition of telecommunications.

The Government uses the 1 per cent annual levy on revenue to pay for telecommunications infrastructure and services which are not commercially viable, including the relay service for the deaf and hearing-impaired, broadband for rural areas, and improvements to the 111 emergency service.

The levy is paid by providers earning more than $10 million per year delivering telecommunications services, including internet, mobile, and data services.



