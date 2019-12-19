What will be the 10 trends impacting IT infrastructure and operations in 2020?

2020’s trends stem from the cascade effects of the current focus on AI and edge computing

Automation is the number one trend to impact IT infrastructure and operations in 2020 and beyond, according to Gartner.

Ross Winser, senior research director at Gartner explained that while 2019 saw a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, automation will take precedence when the impact of these technologies are felt next year.

“While those demands are still present, our 2020 list of trends reflect their ‘cascade effects,’ many of which are not immediately visible today,” he explained.