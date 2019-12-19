Menu
Dell and HPE lock horns in server market

Dell and HPE lock horns in server market

Inspur, Lenovo and Cisco make up chasing vendor pack

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) remain locked at the top of a declining global server market, despite demand for enterprise compute “near historic highs”.

According to IDC findings, revenues for Dell Technologies declined 10.8 per cent year-over-year during the third quarter of 2019, while HPE - including a joint venture with New H3C Group in China - dropped 3.2 per cent year-over-year.

IDC declares a “statistical tie” when there is a difference of one per cent or less in the share of revenues or shipments among two or more vendors.

Ranked third is Inspur/Inspur Power Systems, which captured nine per cent market share after growing revenues 15.3 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Lenovo and Cisco ended the quarter locked together with 5.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent revenue share, respectively. Lenovo reported declines of 16.9 per cent, with Cisco revenue increasing 3.1 per cent.

Rounding off the vendor list, the ODM Direct group of vendors accounted for 26.4 per cent of total revenue and declined 7.1 per cent year over year to $5.82 billion.

Dell Technologies led the worldwide server market in terms of unit shipments, accounting for 16.4 per cent of all units shipped during the quarter.

Credit: IDC

More broadly speaking, vendor revenue in the worldwide server market declined 6.7 per cent year-over-year to US$22 billion during the three-month period. Delving deeper, global server shipments declined three per cent year-over-year, coming in at just under 3.1 million units.

Specific to server class, volume server revenue was down four per cent to $17.9 billion, while midrange server revenue declined 14.3 per cent to $3 billion and high-end systems contracted by 23.7 per cent to $1.1 billion.

“While the server market did indeed decline last quarter, next generation workloads and advanced server innovation (e.g., accelerated computing, storage class memory etc.) keep demand for enterprise compute at near historic highs," said Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst, IDC.

“In fact, 3Q19 represented the second biggest quarter for global server unit shipments in more than 16 years, eclipsed only by 3Q18."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ciscoserverIDCLenovoInspurHewlett Packard EnterpriseDell Technologies

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 