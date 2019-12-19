Menu
Infor appoints Jarrod Kinchington as new A/NZ MD

The newly created role will focus on driving more customer growth

Infor A/NZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington

Credit: Infor

Enterprise software provider, Infor has promoted Jarrod Kinchington as its new Australia and New Zealand managing director. 

In the newly created role, Kinchington will be responsible for its overall business and driving customer growth in the region. 

Kinchington first joined Infor in February last year as its sales director, playing a key role in growing its public sector business and helping to achieve business-wide digital transformation for customers such as Auckland Transport, Watercare and Waikato Regional Council.

His experience spans 20 years, having previously worked for TechnologyOne, CSC, Oakton, Oracle, ASG Group and Telstra.

In a statement, Infor APJ and IMEA executive vice president and general manager Helen Masters said Kinchington will instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for A/NZ.

“Customers and boards demand measurable outcomes for their digital transformation programs, and I look forward to helping every one of them achieve their goals and deliver value to key stakeholders,” Kinchington said. 

“I’m also passionate about agile project deliveries and customer success, as well as attracting and retaining top talent.”

The appointment news follows Infor's ambitions to lift its partnership game in A/NZ to help it deliver its new industry vertical cloud suites to new and existing customers.

One large global partner is accounting firm Grant Thornton which Infor is working with in A/NZ to develop its go-to-market for the healthcare vertical.

"We certainly want to look to do enablement with our current partners to grow the footprint to deliver more to both current and new markets but there are certain industries where we will recruit as well, where we need additional coverage," Infor senior director of partners Liam Ryan said at the time. 

"It won’t be about recruiting hundreds of partners but a handful of strategic partners with industry knowledge."






