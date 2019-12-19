Menu
Avaya launches private cloud service in Australia, accessible in New Zealand

Avaya launches private cloud service in Australia, accessible in New Zealand

Able to be sold on to customers by channel partners

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 155080451 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Networking vendor Avaya has launched its private cloud service ReadyNow in Australia, bringing unified communications (UC) and contact centre (CC) solutions to Australian and New Zealand users.

The offering, according to Ahmed Helmy, vice president and chief technology officer at Avaya, is a private cloud for both unified communications and contact centre offerings, providing control, customisation and personalisation at-scale as needed.

Peter Chidiac, managing director of A/NZ at Avaya, said that the ReadyNow platform represents Avaya’s “strong history in both UC and CC” on a single platform.

“Productivity can be across whether you're taking calls from a contacts centre perspective and need a subject matter expert within the organisation, or the other way around, they can be on the same calls, chats or video environments,” Chidiac said.

Chidiac added that the ReadyNow service offers channel partners the same technology they are used to, but in a model that can be sold on to customers.

The reasoning behind ReadyNow’s launch in Australia was due to the demand from Avaya’s channel partners, particularly those from the enterprise, according to Chidiac.

“There's strong demand from our customers. Cloud is top of mind with many enterprises; everything from traditional infrastructure through to applications and services across in CC,” Chidiac said.

“Many of our customers are on-premises technologies and solutions from us wanted to move to that cloud infrastructure or a hybrid of that, and move to that subscription-based model.

“The timing was perfect for us to release ReadyNow in Australia.”

In addition to launching in Australia, the ReadyNow service is also available in New Zealand, albeit with a caveat: the service is yet to launch locally in New Zealand, so interested users can do so across the Australia network.

However, this means the data is held in Australia, so New Zealand users that need to host data in-country are unable to do so.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Avaya

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 