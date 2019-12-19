Cavanagh named deputy digital leader of NZ government and deputy chief executive

Service and system transformation at DIA is soon to be renamed "digital public service​"

Ann-Marie Cavanagh (Department of Internal Affairs) Credit: Supplied

Ann-Marie Cavanagh has been appointed deputy government chief digital officer, and deputy chief executive of "service and system transformation" at Te Tari Taiwhenua/Internal Affairs.

Cavanagh has been acting in the role since October and been with the department since March, leading the creation of the strategy for a digital public service.

“I’m excited about the opportunities that digital provides for a better public service in New Zealand," she said. "I’m looking forward to leading a team to help our agencies and government harness the power of technology to deliver better outcomes for all."



Originally from the UK, Cavanagh held the role of chief technology and digital services officer at Ministry of Health before joining Internal Affairs.

She was head digital strategy at Novartis Pharma AG for the medical affairs function based in Switzerland before moving to New Zealand in 2016 and is a clinical pharmacologist by training.

Cavanagh has supported the government chief digital officer in the delivery of the government’s digital strategy, implemented IT assurance and developed and managed IT capability across government.

Announcing the appointment, chief executive and government chief digital officer Paul James said Cavanagh had proved herself an astute and strategic leader, able to harness the benefits of digital to work with and through other agencies to deliver customer-centred digital government.

