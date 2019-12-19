Jabra updates partner program in A/NZ

The vendor has two levels of partnership on offer – authorised and premium

David Piggott (Jabra) Credit: Jabra

Audio and sound solutions vendor Jabra has launched an updated version of its One Partner Program for the Australian and New Zealand region.



This revised program offers two levels of partnership: authorised and premium.



Authorised partners will gain access to ongoing support for go-to-market initiatives and Jabra’s One Zone partner portal, containing programs, tools, resources and online training for partners to help improve their sales and margins as well as assisting in moving into new markets.

Meanwhile, premium partners will have a dedicated Jabra account manager, who, together with on-ground teams, will help identify key focus and growth areas and provide joint sales and marketing activities. Premium partners also will receive an individual contract containing agreed pricing and a rebate structure.

Existing partners will also gain access to added benefits, such as sales and marketing programs, commercial policies like pricing, discounts and rebates, authorisation for online and/or offline sales and authorisation for business to business and/or business to consumer products.

For partners that sign up and are onboarded before the end of the year Jabra has offered the top 10 performing businesses on a paid trip to Copenhagen in 2020 to visit Jabra’s headquarters and business and research and development leaders.

David Piggott, managing director of A/NZ at Jabra, said that the program has been designed to help Jabra One partners go-to-market

“Packed with tools to help our partners start valuable conversations, close sales, and drive revenues – the program gives our partners everything they need to sell and grow their business,” Piggott said.

“Jabra’s portfolio has always focused on solutions that enhance productivity through improved concentration, conversation and collaboration.

“There is a real need for these tools in the hyper connected enterprise and contact centre environments and our partners play a vital role in helping us deliver these tools to Australia and New Zealand organisations.”

In order to be a Jabra Certified partner, at least two salespeople are required to complete training modules in Jabra’s One Zero training portal, with streams on unified collaboration certified and contact centre certified available.