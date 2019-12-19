Menu
Kordia lights up direct connection to Google Cloud

Kordia lights up direct connection to Google Cloud

Government-owned Kordia inks deal to provide enterprise-grade connectivity to Google's cloud services

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Murray Goodman (Kordia)

Murray Goodman (Kordia)

Credit: Supplied

Kordia is now offering a direct connection to Google Cloud services with Google's Partner Interconnect, which takes network traffic off the public internet.

Instead, traffic between on-site networks and Google Cloud travels via a direct route on Kordia’s private network, reducing potential points of failure and disruption while also increasing security and management functionality.

Partner Interconnect enables large data transfers between networks, which can be more cost-effective than purchasing additional bandwidth over the public internet, Kordia said. Traffic can also be governed by service level agreements.

Kordia head of product Murray Goodman said Partner Interconnect means services in the cloud perform as well as if they were in the room next door.

“Plenty of New Zealand organisations use multiple Google business services, including G Suite, Google Cloud Platform and Google Analytics,” he said.

“More businesses are pursuing a cloud strategy as they want to achieve unparalleled reliability, resilience and data protection. With direct connections like those from Partner Interconnect, customers are assured of the best possible performance.”

Google Cloud has an active channel program in New Zealand with over two dozen companies, including cloud services provider and Google premier partner Dynamo6, taking its enterprise Platform as a Service and other solutions to market.

Igor Matich, CEO of Dynamo6, welcomed Kordia’s introduction of Partner Interconnect.

“This addition means we’re able to leverage Google Cloud platform easily. Going straight into its data centres via dedicated private connections means speed, reliability and predictability which isn’t possible from a public connection,” Matich said.

The move would boost the use of Google Cloud’s services in New Zealand, he added. 

"There are multiple unique advantages to Google Cloud that developers and end-user customers are looking for, including data analysis and artificial intelligence, distributed computing and open source technologies," Matich said.

Goodman says the biggest perceived risk of moving to the cloud is the fact that applications are no longer housed in an on-site server room.

“Cloud services only perform as well as the network allows," he said. "When using public networks, latency can frustrate users and reflect poorly on IT managers who really don’t want complaints about service degradation."

Last year, Kordia also released direct routing for Microsoft Teams and followed that last month with a connection to the Azure peering service.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags KordiaGoogle Cloudpartner interconnect

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019

The leading players of the New Zealand channel came together to celebrate a year of achievement at the annual Reseller News Platinum Club lunch in Auckland. Following the Reseller News Innovation Awards, Platinum Club provides a platform to showcase the top performing partners and start-ups of the past 12 months.

Reseller News Platinum Club celebrates leading partners in 2019
Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards

Reseller News hosted its second annual alumnae breakfast for the Women in ICT Awards in New Zealand, designed to showcase the leading female leaders in the industry. Held at The Cordis in Auckland, attendees came together to hear inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, alongside high-level networking among peers. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News hosts alumnae breakfast for Women in ICT Awards
Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 480 technology leaders in Auckland on 23 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, emerging entrants and innovative start-ups.

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019: meet the winners
Show Comments
 