Kordia lights up direct connection to Google Cloud

Murray Goodman (Kordia) Credit: Supplied

Kordia is now offering a direct connection to Google Cloud services with Google's Partner Interconnect, which takes network traffic off the public internet.

Instead, traffic between on-site networks and Google Cloud travels via a direct route on Kordia’s private network, reducing potential points of failure and disruption while also increasing security and management functionality.

Partner Interconnect enables large data transfers between networks, which can be more cost-effective than purchasing additional bandwidth over the public internet, Kordia said. Traffic can also be governed by service level agreements.

Kordia head of product Murray Goodman said Partner Interconnect means services in the cloud perform as well as if they were in the room next door.

“Plenty of New Zealand organisations use multiple Google business services, including G Suite, Google Cloud Platform and Google Analytics,” he said.

“More businesses are pursuing a cloud strategy as they want to achieve unparalleled reliability, resilience and data protection. With direct connections like those from Partner Interconnect, customers are assured of the best possible performance.”

Google Cloud has an active channel program in New Zealand with over two dozen companies, including cloud services provider and Google premier partner Dynamo6, taking its enterprise Platform as a Service and other solutions to market.

Igor Matich, CEO of Dynamo6, welcomed Kordia’s introduction of Partner Interconnect.

“This addition means we’re able to leverage Google Cloud platform easily. Going straight into its data centres via dedicated private connections means speed, reliability and predictability which isn’t possible from a public connection,” Matich said.

The move would boost the use of Google Cloud’s services in New Zealand, he added.

"There are multiple unique advantages to Google Cloud that developers and end-user customers are looking for, including data analysis and artificial intelligence, distributed computing and open source technologies," Matich said.

Goodman says the biggest perceived risk of moving to the cloud is the fact that applications are no longer housed in an on-site server room.

“Cloud services only perform as well as the network allows," he said. "When using public networks, latency can frustrate users and reflect poorly on IT managers who really don’t want complaints about service degradation."

Last year, Kordia also released direct routing for Microsoft Teams and followed that last month with a connection to the Azure peering service.